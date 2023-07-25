Suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the Federal High Court, Lagos.
Emefiele was brought before the court by personnel of the Department of State Security.
The suspended CBN boss arrived the court at exact 9: 26.
He will arraign before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on two- charge of illegal procession of fire arms
