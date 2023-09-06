From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has struck out some paragraphs in the petition filed by former vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including the portion claiming that President Bola Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the February 25 election.

The court held that the petitioners who are contesting the qualification of Tinubu in their petition, failed to provide the required qualifications.

Accordingly, the court further struck out some paragraphs where the petitioners accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and one Friday Adejo (described as a Local Government Chairman in Kogi State), but failed to join them as parties to the petition.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani led five member tribunal equally struck out some other paragraphs where it found that the petitioners made vague allegations of irregularities and malpractices.