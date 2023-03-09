by Ajiri Daniels

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), Friday Nwosu, is being feared dead.

Family and friends that confirmed his death to Daily Sun, said that Nwosu, a Barrister, and current APC National Welfare Officer (NWO) died in Abuja on Thursday.

Our source explained that FN Nwosu, as friends and acquaintances fondly called him was on administration in hospital for sometime but was discharged on Wednesday hale and hearty.

The sources further explained that Nwosu had returned to the same hospital for routine check up on Thursday only to die in the hospital, adding that his remains have already been deposited in the mortuary.

Nwosu, a chieftain of the APC in Abia State, once contested Abia governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and even instituted legal action that did not end on his favour.