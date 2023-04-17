From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum has approved and ordered payment of April salary to enable workers in the services to prepare for the coming Eid fitri; the Muslin festival.

Spokesman to the governor, Isa Gusau, in a statement, said the salary payment for the month of April, commences on Monday 17th April.

“Workers across the state have started receiving credit alerts, the media team confirmed. Governor Zulum has always argued that payment of salaries does not count as achievement since salaries are debts owed workers for their services,” he disclosed.

He said the governor has never defaulted on monthly payment of salaries and pensions. He said over N20 billion was released to clear gratuities owed retired workers.

He said Borno State government under the leadership of Zulum usually pay workers salaries between 25th and 26th of every month.

“Governor Zulum has regularly approved early payments done between 15th and 17th of affected months, to enable preparation for special occasions such as Sallah and Christmas festivals,” he explained.