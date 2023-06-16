From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Blessing Agbebaku, lawmaker representing Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, has emerged Speaker of the 8th House of Assembly of the state.

Agbebaku, one-time member of the assembly and erstwhile chief of Staff to the immediate Speaker of the House, was nominated Speaker by Natasha Osawaru, member, Egor Constituency and seconded by Addeh Isibor of Esan North East I during the inauguration of the 8th Assembly on Friday in Benin City.

Similarly, Maria Edeko, member representing Esan North East II, was nominated as the deputy speaker of the 24-member legislative house.

Following their nominations, Yahaya Omogbai, the Clerk of the House, administered the oath of office and allegiance on the Speaker and the deputy speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Agbebaku assured that the house, under his leadership, would put Edo first and pass laws for the interest of the people and the development of the state.

“Let me assure the people of the state that we as state House of Assembly, we will put them first in our functions and oversights as the people are the reasons we are here as lawmakers.

“We will do our best to help the development of all sectors of the state economy for the betterment of all people.

“Let me assure my colleagues that as a team and with your support, we will introduce far-reaching programmes and innovation to put the 8th Assembly in a sound footing”, Agbebaku said.

The Speaker, while thanking members of the House and the Governor, said he would ensure the Assembly is united irrespective of the party affiliations.

“I will not take this position for granted.

I promise to carry all honourable members along irrespective of the political affiliations because together we can make Edo State great again in line with the current trend in the state”, he added.

He, thereafter, administered the oath of allegiance on the 24 members of the House, including Idiaye Yekini, Akoko Edo I; Okogbe Donald, Akoko Edo II; Natasha Osawaru, Egor; Igbiremonlen Sunday, Esan Central; Addeh Isibor, Esan North East I; Ojezele Sunday, Esan South East; Uyi Omosigho, Oredo East; Edosa Richard, Oredo West; Atu Osamwonyi, Orhionmwon I; Iyamu Bright, Orhionmwon II and Osamwonyi Kaycee, Uhunmwode.

Others are Ibhamanu Jonathan, Esan West; Oshmah Ahmed, Etsako Central; Ugabi Kingsley, Etsako East; Lecky Mustapha, Etsako West I; Akokhia Abdul Ganiyu, Etsako West II; Inegbebor Eugine, Igueben; Asonsere Friday, Ikpoba-Okha; Aiguobarueghian Charity, Ovia North East I; Uzamere Andrew, Ovia North East II; Destiny Enabulele, Ovia South West and Eric Okaka, Owan East;