Commends Mbah, Soludo, Mbaka, others insisting on Kanu’s release

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has assured that the Igbo and Nigeria would remain good neighbours in the event that both part ways after a referendum.

The pro-Biafra group commended governors of Enugu and Anambra states, Peter Mbah and Chukwuma Soludo, Catholic priest, Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and others for their consistency in demanding the unconditional release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, lauded these Igbo political leaders and personalities for championing the cause of Kanu’s release .

“These individuals and groups whose efforts were done in the open and behind closed doors for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS dungeon are all noted and appreciated by IPOB family worldwide,” he said.

Powerful, however, frowned at the continued detention of Kanu without charge by the Federal Government, saying he was still being held because he is Igbo.

He said: “In Nigeria today, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’ remains the only political prisoner held unconstitutionally in custody without charge because he is an Igboman. The main reason for his persecution and illegal incarceration is because he is an Igbo Biafran fighting for the freedom and wellbeing of his people.

“Self-determination is legal and supported by the United Nations Laws and by the Africa Union Charter. It is an inalienable right of the indigenous peoples to pursue their own political, economic, cultural and social future. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s was illegally abducted in Kenya, extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria, and held in solitary confinement for two years because of his request for a United Nation (UN) supervised Biafra referendum.

“The earlier Nigeria government calls for a discussion for a referendum date and conditions, the better for all of us. If after referendum Biafrans vote yes to exit Nigeria, Biafra and Nigeria can still be good neighbours. Our request for Independent State of Biafra is not out of hatred for others but for self-preservation and reclamation of racial dignity,” Powerful said.