Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assented to six bills recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Governor gave assent to the bills during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), at the Benue Government House Makurdi.

The bills the Governor assented to are A Law to Provide for the Retirement Age of Teachers in Benue State and other Related Matters, A Law to Amend the Benue State Polytechnic Law, 2021 and for Connected Purposes, A Law to Amend the Akawe Torkula Polytechnic Law, 2020 and Connected Purposes.

Others include, A Law to Amend the Akperan Orshi Polytechnic Law, 2020 and for Connected Purposes, A Law to Amend the College of Education Oju Law, 2021 and for Connected Purposes and A Law to Amend the College of Education Katsina-Ala Law, 2021 and for Connected Purposes.

Governor Ortom who noted that to his administration has enacted more laws than any other in the history of the state, said the laws were enacted to give legislative backing to every decision taken by the state government.

Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Adaji, who presented the bills for the Governor’s assent, lauded the disposition of the Ortom administration to ensure the rule of law.

He affirmed that the 9th Benue Assembly has had a smooth working relationship with the executive arm of government, adding that the Assembly has also enacted more laws than previous ones.

Earlier, Governor Ortom who addressed the expanded stakeholders meeting of the PDP, commended the party members for their unwavering support to his administration.

He assured them that even as he rounds-off his tenure, he remains firmly committed to building the party in collaboration with the stakeholders, urging them to keep faith with the party and not be weighed down by the outcome of the last general elections.

Acting State Chairman of PDP, Isaac Mffo expressed appreciation to the Governor and all party members for their support to the growth of the party in spite of the temporary setback following the poor showing in the 2023 polls.

He said the party will continue to wax stronger and restrategize to bounce back, as he enjoined members of the party to remain united for the task ahead of rebuilding the party.