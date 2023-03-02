…APC crying wolf – PDP

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), Benue state chapter, has alleged plots by the state People Democratic Party, (PDP), to rig the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections.

This is just as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state said the APC is only crying wolf where there is none knowing the fate that awaits it come Saturday, 11th March 2023.

The APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, said they gathered credible intelligence that the PDP, after their defeat in the last Saturday election, has planned to vent their anger on Benue people and visit them with mayhem.

“Already, the PDP has started unleashing mayhem in parts of the State.

“A secret meeting was also held recently, in Government house where a plan was hatched to rig the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election that is slated for Saturday, 11/3/2023.

“The plan is to totally boycott BVAS, influence the reposting of INEC Staff (Polling Officers, Collation Officers and returning Officers), create violence in APC strongholds, engage in vote buying and use members of the recently established Community Volunteer Guards to instigated crisis in border communities to whip up anti-Fulani and religious sentiments amongst the people for political gain.

The party called on INEC to put modalities in place to check incidences of non-use of the BVAS during the election, early opening and closing of polls on election day and the protection of polling units, collation centres and the protection of staff.

They said security agencies must move-in swiftly and deal decisively with the enemies of the state who are hell bent on destroying the peace and tranquillity enjoyed by residents.

But in a swift reaction, the PDP said APC in Benue has every reason to be in fear about March 11th election.

The State Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director – Media and Publicity, State Campaign Management Committee, Bemgba Iortyom, who condemned the allegations said while ordinarily they should ignore the APC on the allegations especially coming from unofficial sources, APC in Benue suffering a chronic lack of quality in its media and publicity department, and so has a penchant for using unofficial channels to pass its messages.

Bemgba said “They have all reason to be gripped by the fear they are exhibiting as for sure PDP in Benue under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom will not on March 11th blindly trust in the electoral system put in place and run by APC as we did on February 25th.

He said the PDP in Benue will maintain extra-vigilance at the polling units and collation centres and insist at every point on strict compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act for conduct of the elections.

“APC in Benue has every reason to fear since March 11th will be more about our local situation here at home, about the people and what will be their fate under PDP who have promised and resolved to sustain the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law and progressively improve on its enforcement as a proven antidote to the land-grab agenda of the herdsmen.”

He said the people would have to choose between those up holding the law and those who have promised to repeal the law which they have told the whole world is rather the reason for the atrocities of the herdsmen.

“The Benue wing of the cow-loving and people-hating party called APC is understandably jittery and has resorted to raising alarm in the hope they will be able to divert attention from the ugly and rotten facts of their deals and agreements with Miyetti Allah to grant the herdsmen much coveted access to Benue lands in exchange for sponsorship with which APC hopes to win the governorship of the state.

“But as the adage of our ancestors goes, “the crying of the chicken will not stop the medicine man from performing his duty”, so despite APC’s crying of wolf where none exists, PDP led by Governor Ortom will give them the beating they deserve come March 11th, 2023.