From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has approved the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service for all categories of teachers in the state that are recognized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN).

In a circular signed by the state Head of Service, Moses Ode, the new implementation takes effect from May, 2023, following the enactment of the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers by the Benue State House of Assembly, which was signed into law by the outgone administration.

Under the new approval, the new age of retirement for the teaching profession is 65 years with the length of service pegged at 40 years, depending on whichever is earlier for the teachers.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said “With the new development, there will no longer be boundaries in the implementation of the harmonized retirement age/length of service for Education officers/Teachers.”

The Governor has, however, urged those who are not interested in elongation scheme to be free to apply for retirement from the service, in line with extant Public Service Rules.

The statement asked the Education Officers, Teachers and the general public to note that, the Harmonized Retirement Age Law 2023, is superior to any guideline on the subject.