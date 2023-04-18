• Donates N500m for school upgrade

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he remains committed to his pledge of standing with the church at all time, defending, supporting the growth and expansion of its missionary activities.

He explained that this avowed position was borne out of the conviction that the church’s consistent and fervent prayers to God have helped his administration to succeed.

Governor Wike spoke at the inauguration of Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls School (ACMGS) Road and adjoining roads in Elelenwo Town of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Rivers State governor stated that he has never run away from the church or refused to partner with it in administering the State and will never stop supporting the church.

“The church should always identify with those who from the beginning had always worked with them. Not with those, when election comes, they come and talk to you that they are Christians.

“Christianity is not only during election. Christianity should be done from the onset, you have to show that you’re a Christian.”

Governor Wike specifically thanked the church for its ceaseless prayers for his administration.

He also thanked them for supporting the emergence of the Rivers governor-elect, the deputy governor-elect, National Assembly and State Assembly members elect during the 2023 general election.

“The church should understand those who believe in them, who trust them, who will work with them, not only when it comes to politics that people will now run to the church, no. That is why I’ve told the church to be careful of politicians who will want to use the church.”

Governor Wike recalled how deplorable the road leading to Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls School was and how it has frustrated socioeconomic activities in the area.

He said both his wife and the Bishop of Evo Diocese of the Anglican Communion had been persistent in calling his attention to the need to rehabilitate the road.

According to him, his administration has responded positively to the request.

“But, I’m happy that businesses have come back here. Tenants have come back. No house is empty, they’ve all occupied them. Again, this is promise made, promise fulfilled.”

Governor Wike gave the assurance that even though ACMGS is owned by the Anglican Communion, his administration is interested in the total rehabilitation of structures and learning materials in order to restore the school to path of glory.

“We are donating to the school, the sum of N500 million so that we can bring up the school because ACMGS is a prominent school in this State and in this country.”

Governor Wike also announced the reconstruction of internal roads within Elelenwo Town, which will serve as a parting gift to them and to appreciate their unwavering support to his administration since inception.

The governor described Kingsley Chinda, the member representing Obio Akpor Federal Constituency, who hails from the community as dependable political representative who has demonstrated uncommon loyalty.

“He will never fail you. He is not one of these people whom one leg is here , the other is there. Okey Chinda is not like that and I am proud to recommend him to anywhere in this world because he is somebody you depend on and then go home and sleep with your two eyes closed. It is rare to get people like that.”

Providing description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Deinma Iyalla, gave the length of the road as 2.25 kilometres and its width as 6.8 meters with 2.2 kilometres long drains.

