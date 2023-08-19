From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the formal commencement of governorship campaign for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, a former Minister of State Petroleum and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress,

(APC), Chief Timipre Sylva has visited former President Goodluck Jonathan on a consultative visit.

Sylva who was the successor of Jonathan in office as governor visited the latter with other chieftains of the party to seek counsel as electioneering was about to start in earnest.

During the 2019 governorship election which the APC won, Sylva with APC governors had also visited Jonathan.

A source at the meeting said the reception Sylva received at the Jonathan residence was very warm and the discussions he had were very positive.

Meanwhile, Sylva has continued his push for the governorship with an interactive session with students from across all the tertiary institutions in the state.

The representatives of the various student bodies lamented the poor state of critical infrastructures in all the tertiary institutions in the state, and the high tuition fees paid in the state-owned schools.

This, they said, had forced many students to withdraw from school because of their inability to pay the stipulated tuition fees.

Also, the student community decried the government’s lack of commitment to ensuring the College of Health Technology, Otuogidi, gets accredited by the relevant authorities.

The students while assuring Sylva of their maximum support in his quest to emerge victorious in the November 11 election, they noted that he did so much for the student during his first tenure as the governor of Bayelsa State, expressing confidence that he would replicate the same, when he becomes governor again.

In his response, Sylva assured the students that his manifesto, which shall be unveiled very soon, would make provision for the welfare of students as well as qualitative education.

He also promised to provide shuttle buses for students to ease the high cost of transportation the students were currently grappling with.