From Paul Orude

Bauchi State Government has the Chairman of the Interim Management Team of the state-owned football Club Wikki Tourists, Aminu Umar.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Muhammed Salis, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of our decision to terminate your role as the Interim Chairman of Wikki Tourists Football Club, effective immediately today (Wednesday),” he stated.

“Your appointment as interim chairman was a testament to our belief in your ability to steer the club in the right direction.

“However, we have observed a series of actions that regrettably contravene the clear instructions and guidelines provided for the proper management of the club.

“These violations include but are not limited to, borrowing funds without due approvals, making appointments without adhering to due process, a failure to accept and rectify mistakes after receiving warnings.

“The actions compromise the transparency, accountability, and effective governance we expect within the club.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to terminate your interim chairmanship.”

The commissioner said that the Bauchi State Government appreciated the efforts Umar put into the club and his commitment to its success.

“However, we must uphold the principles of good governance, responsible financial management and adherence to established procedures,” he said.

“We trust that this decision will serve as an opportunity for both you and the clubs to reassess and move forward in a manner that upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism