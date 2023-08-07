Movement to hold protests simultaneously across African major cities

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Youth Alliance (NOYA) has concluded plans to launch the #NotMyPresident protests across major cities in Africa.

The group said, “#NotMyPresident is not just a moment; it is a movement that will continue long after the protests have subsided. It will drive conversations, spark debates, and empower individuals to hold their leaders accountable every day”.

This was contained in a statement signed by President, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday August 7, 2023.

“In the wake of mounting frustrations and deep-seated grievances against oppressive rulers in Africa, the continent is witnessing a groundswell of protests that will culminate in a momentous event – #NotMyPresident.

“From the 8th of August 2023, for 8 days, the streets will echo with the resolute voices of millions of Africans demanding justice and democratic governance,” the statement said.

According to the statement titled, “NotMyPresident: A Cry for Freedom And Justice In Africa”, the heart of the movement, lies the resolve to challenge leaders who seem to trample upon the hopes and aspirations of their own people.

“Moreover, there are troubling reports of President Tinubu interfering with the affairs of neighboring Niger, further exacerbating the fragility of democracy in the region.

“The calls for change have reached the ears of the international community, with the President of Liberia, George Weah, echoing the sentiments that ECOWAS must take a stand against institutional coups and uphold democratic principles. The time for accountability and genuine representation is now.

“In this digital age, the power of social media and digital platforms is undeniable. The hashtag #NotMyPresident has gained traction, becoming a rallying cry for justice and freedom. From the 8th to the 16th of August 2023, Africans will unite to make their voices heard and to expose the true face of stooge presidents, sustained by western imperialists,” it said.

It added, “This African Spring, akin to the Arab Spring, signifies an awakening of the masses to stand against oppression and authoritarian rule.

“The world will bear witness to the courage and determination of millions of Africans, demanding a better future and an end to the era of oppression.

“The path to an African Spring is strewn with challenges, but it holds the promise of a brighter future for the continent. It is a future where leaders are held accountable, where the voices of the people carry weight, and where justice and human rights prevail.

“As we approach the 8th of August 2023, let us stand in solidarity with those who dare to raise their voices against tyranny. Together, we can amplify their pleas for a just and equitable Africa. The time for change is now, and the power to bring about that change lies within us all.

“From the 8th of August to the 16th of August 2023, let the world hear the united cries of Africans demanding a President for the people, by the people, and of the people. #NotMyPresident, but a President who upholds the principles of democracy and serves the genuine interests of the African people,” the statement said.

It explained that during these eight days of protest, the streets will be filled with a diverse array of individuals, united by a common goal – to reclaim their democratic rights and to break free from the chains of oppression.

“Young activists, students, professionals, and ordinary citizens will march hand in hand, displaying the resilience and unity that is characteristic of the African spirit.

“As the digital protest gains momentum, it will transcend borders, transcending nationalities, and uniting Africans from every corner of the continent. Social media platforms will be ablaze with powerful messages, compelling images, and heart-wrenching stories of struggles endured under repressive regimes.

“The impact of #NotMyPresident will not be confined to the streets and online spaces; it will reverberate in the halls of power and the corridors of international diplomacy. Leaders and policymakers will be compelled to take notice of the collective strength and determination of the people they are meant to serve,” it pointed out.

The group said that for too long, Africa has endured leaders who prioritize personal interests over the welfare of their citizens.

“The continent has witnessed the rise of rulers who manipulate electoral processes, silence dissenting voices, and perpetuate their rule indefinitely. But #NotMyPresident is a wake-up call, a resounding declaration that enough is enough.

“The struggles in Nigeria and Niger are emblematic of the broader challenges facing Africa as a whole. The movement seeks to address not only the immediate issues within individual nations but also to expose and challenge the systems that perpetuate these oppressive regimes across the continent.

“The African Spring, which #NotMyPresident seeks to catalyze, is not about chaos or disorder. It is about demanding justice, accountability, and good governance. It is about fostering a new era of African leaders who prioritize the needs of their people and work diligently to build a brighter future for all.

“As the world watches the events unfold, it will become evident that the African people are no longer willing to accept subjugation and the erosion of their rights. They are rising, united, and determined to shape their own destiny.

“As we stand on the cusp of this historic moment, let us remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for democracy and freedom in the past. Let us draw inspiration from their courage and determination as we take to the streets and to the digital platforms to demand change.

“Together, we will be the architects of a new Africa – an Africa where leaders serve their people with humility and integrity, where democratic values are upheld, and where the aspirations of the people are nurtured and realized.

“From the 8th of August to the 16th of August 2023, let us make history and show the world that Africa is rising, united, and determined to create a future of dignity, justice, and prosperity for all”. The statement added.

It therefore, called on all African youths to display their #NotMyPresident flags within their respective countries.