Enyeribe Ejiogu

International integrated energy services firm, Kent Plc, has signed two contracts with Aveva, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability.

Under the terms of the first contract, Kent which is a leading engineering company in oil and gas and low-carbon energy, will function as a system integrator enabled by Aveva to implement life cycle digital solutions to industrial customers.

The second contract is an enterprise agreement for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for Kent digital projects delivery.

In a joint statement, the two firms disclosed that the agreements were based on a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU), which they signed in 2022. Under the agreements, Kent is now an AVEVA registered system integrator, ensuring the continued application of AVEVA’s engineering and operations software for critical players in the energy sector.

Over the past year, AVEVA and Kent have successfully delivered leading digital projects. The new system integrator agreement extends the potential of those gains to other companies.

The continued partnership allows for better collaboration within Kent’s team across all phases of project delivery while enhancing data integrity, transparency, and project execution for energy customers. With Kent’s industry and digital expertise alongside AVEVA’s EPC4.0 and digital twin solutions, customers can realise on-time and on-budget deliveries of capital assets and enhanced operations

Kent’s Chief Operating Officer, Tush Doshi, said, “AVEVA’s software solutions will help Kent to deliver projects on time and within budget. We are pleased to build on our partnership with AVEVA as we strengthen our digital services. AVEVA’s technology expertise, combined with Kent’s leadership in energy and digital services, will help us create cutting-edge digital and innovative solutions that meet the evolving efficiency and sustainability targets of our customers.”

On his part, Aveva Chief Executive, Caspar Herzberg, said: “Our collaboration with Kent sets a new standard in the delivery of digital services for the energy sector. The strategic partnership combines Kent’s deep domain knowledge, digital skills, and service with AVEVA’s leading-edge portfolio to accelerate decarbonization, and efficiency and drive sustainability across the energy industry. This confluence of expertise and technology will empower customers to connect intelligence and insight for agile and innovative responses to the sectoral challenges during times of change and opportunity.”

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more.

As energy sector companies look to meet net-zero targets, they are harnessing digital technologies to optimize and de-risk capital project design and operations for improved construction and materials management and to ensure emissions traceability.

The AVEVA and Kent partnership supports these evolving goals. Together with Kent, AVEVA will support energy sector clients in unlocking the competitive advantages of sustainability.

New and existing assets can be designed for a net-zero world, and customers can understand the carbon impact of every process engineering decision.