Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid is reportedly ready to join the race for the signature of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who has already been linked with an EPL move.

Osimhen has been incredible this season for Napoli in all competitions with the Nigerian registering 19 league goals in the Serie A thereby topping the chart. Manchester United and Chelsea have been reported as the two leading Premier League sides that are interested in Osimhen and would go for him in the summer.

However, the side that would get Osimhen will have to convince Napoli chiefs with a mouthwatering amount before signing him.

According to the report on Sportsmole, those in charge of Atletico Madrid also want Osimhen in their squad.

Joao Felix is currently on loan at Chelsea and the deal could be made permanent at the end of the season.

So ahead of the summer transfer, Atletico Madrid chiefs feel that they can sell Felix so as to raise money to sign Osimhen.