Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to vote massively for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in order to rescue the nation from hunger.

He stated this, in Ilorin, on Wednesday, at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, as part of activities to mark flag off the party’s zonal presidential campaign for North Central.

Secondus noted that “The nation is currently suffering from hunger and insecurity.

“There is need for a competent and well experienced Nigerian to come on board to save us.

“As we are all aware that Nigeria is in distress and we are dear need of a well connected leader to rescue us.

“There is no iota of truth in the claims that the crowd that you saw during our visit to Sokoto State were people hired from Niger Republic.

“They are our genuine supporters and that was a clear indication that people are tired of the current government.

“We are here to receive your blessings and permission to talk to our people and seek their votes for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.”

Also speaking, Senate President Bukola Saraki, thanked the Emir for honouring the team and urged him to support the party in prayers always.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar said that he had been closed with the Emir since his (Emir)’s days on the bench as a judge while he (Atiku) was a public servant.

He promised to maintain his aged long closeness with the Ilorin emirate and further chart way forward for the development of the state and nation at large if elected as president in 2019.

In his remarks, the Emir urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commissions, (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu, to be an unbiased umpire in the 2019 general elections.

He also advised the judiciary to act independent of all arms of government in order to discharge its roles as the hope of common men in the country.

The Emir, however said, “Your ambition is clear, legitimate and you need the protection of God for you to move round the nation for campaigns.

“Nigeria is so connected and we need to respect each other. I wish you all the best and Allah’s protections always.”