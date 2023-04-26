By Kenneth Udeh,Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday paid Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, a condolence visit over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

Atiku, who arrived Kalu’s Abuja residence at 3:30 pm expressed sadness over the loss.

While condoling the former governor of Abia, Atiku urged him to take solace that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

Atiku described the late Mrs. Kalu as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of humanity.

He prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Kalu commended Atiku for finding time to visit him in time of grief.