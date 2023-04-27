By Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, visited Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, to condole with him over the death of his wife, Ifeoma. She died on April 3 at the age of 61.

Atiku, who arrived Kalu’s Abuja residence at about 3:30 pm, expressed sadness over the loss.

While condoling with the former governor of Abia State, Atiku urged him to take solace that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

Atiku described the late Mrs Kalu as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of humanity.

He prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Kalu commended Atiku for finding time to visit him in time of grief.

Those who accompanied Atiku for the condolence visit include former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; Ben Obi, and Obiora Okonkwo, among others.