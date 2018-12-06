Scores of Arsenal fans on twitter have expressed their disappointment with the below per performance of Alex Iwobi in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Iwobi has been a shadow of the man that he was at the start of the season as of late.

The tricky Nigerian has struggled over the last month or so, and was hooked at half-time in the North London derby before only managing 65 minutes against United, and the Gunners have been far from complimentary of him.

Iwobi was Unai Emery’s third player to be hooked in the match and it’s clear to see why. Everything that the winger did, United’s backline had an answer for and whilst he’s a good player to have when trying to break down a deep block against some of the Premier League’s lower ranked sides, the fans aren’t exactly sure what the 22-year-old brings to the table when the going gets tough against one of the Gunners’ rivals.

Next up for Iwobi and co in the Premier League is a return to the Emirates where they’ll be taking on Huddersfield Town in one of Saturday’s 3 0’clock kickoffs.

That clash against David Wagner’s side is one that much better suits Iwobi and it will be no shock to see Emery keep the winger in his sides, although he could easily drop the Nigerian to the bench in favour of Mesut Ozil if he deems the German fit enough to return.

You can read what the Gunners made of Iwobi’s disaterclass at Old Trafford here:

“Iwobi don’t belong here,” says Atakan (@golsuzgalibiyet) while TJ Boucher writing @TheJman77 said “Iwobi hasn’t shown much in the last month. Not good enough to start for us.”

Arsenalcommando @arsenalcommando simply said “Thank you man.. Iwobi was troll.”

“About time get Iwobi off,” wrote Dr Bob @R262769 while Ernest Chidi shows no mercy for the Super Eagles playmaker, saying “Its horrible watching iwobi. Pls get rid of that boy.”

The fans weren’t happy to see Iwobi keep his place for so long and were delighted when Emery swapped him for Lacazette.