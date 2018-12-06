Relegated Chinese club, Changchun Yatai have slammed a price tag of £20m on African Footballer of the Year nominee, Odion Ighalo.

Reports claimed that the future of the striker has started dominating the local back pages and his long time agent, Atta Aneke has confirmed that there is no going back on his decision to quit Changchun Yatai as he doesn’t want to play in the Chinese second-tier.

However, any team wishing to have the former Watford striker, his agent disclosed would have to match the £20 million relegated Changchun Yatai splashed to sign him two years ago.

Having scored 27 goals for club and country in competitive matches this calendar year, Ighalo is a wanted target of English Premier League and Chinese Super League teams, and he has left negotiations to Aneke to decide what’s best for him.

The 29-year-old is back in Nigeria after vacationing in the United States, accompanied by his mom, and will make a decision on his next club after the break.

The hamstring injury that saw him miss the final round of last season is a thing of the past as he has resumed training and is doing everything possible to return to full fitness after spending a month on the sidelines.

The former Watford striker has delivered in his two seasons in China – 15 goals in his debut season in 2017 and 21 goals this year.