…Residents send SoS to Sanwo-Olu, CP

By Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Lawani street, off Ishaga Road, Surulere Area of Lagos State have sent a Save-our-Soul (SoS) to the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all security agencies over frequent robbery attacks on the street.

The street, according to residents had been raided four-times in two weeks in the month of July alone.

The residents told our correspondent that the dare-devil robbers who usually operate in a group between 2-3:30 am, had been attacking the street since last year.

And so far, property worth millions of naira had been lost to the frequent robbery attacks on the street.

Narrating her ordeal in the latest incident which happened on Tuesday, July 18th, one of the affected landlady on the street who didn’t want her name in print

, said some of the robbers climbed her fence and jumped unto the balcony of her one story building to gain entrance into the compound.

The traumatised aged woman said the robbers who came with various dangerous weapons including guns, cutlasses and knives unscrewed her television set from the wall, collected money running into thousands of naira, laptops and mobile phones from the occupants of the building.

Another resident also spoke under the condition of anonymity, claimed that the robbers were young men who usually threatened to gun down any residents bold enough to challenge them, explained that they were also in the habit of vandalising cars, especially Toyota and Lexus.

Another affected resident recalled how men employed to guard the gate of the street were tied up during one of the incidents, said one of the security men was even taken away and later dumped on the way to Ilasa via Idi-Araba from where he made his way back and promptly resigned due to the trauma he experienced.

They lament that they always report the robbery attacks to the Police who usually send officers to assess the post incidence damages, but these have not deterred the robbers.

The residents appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu to prevail on the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Abiodun Olohunwa and the Divisional Police officer in that area to deploy more patrol at night to protect their lives and properties.