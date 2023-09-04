From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, on Monday inaugurated the Police Recruitment Board to oversee the seamless recruitment of qualified, competent and able-bodied Nigerians with good character, for the Nigeria Police Force.

The Eleven man board headed by Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as chairman has Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG), in charge of training Bala Ciroma, and vice chairman.

Others members are Mohammed Magaji, from the ministry of police affairs, Dr. ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Professor Joseph Adeniyi Olowofela, CP Hassan Yabanet, Yusuf Sanusi, Sani Usman Hada, Barrister Victoria Onyekwuluije, DSO Ahanmisi Obehi and DCP Olabode Akinbamilowo.

The board is among others charged with the responsibility to Determine and declare the available vacancies in the NPF that needs to be filled up, Draw up guidelines for every recruitment process in the Nigeria Police Force, Determine the online platform to be employed in the advertorials and recruitment of applicants, Place advertorials on national dailies and other forms of information dissemination on the recruitment, Ensure a seamless recruitment process of qualified, competent and able-bodied Nigerians into Nigeria Police Force, without discrimination of anyone based on sex, religion, or geography.

Others are Observe and monitor the recruitment process to ensure compliance with laid down guidelines and in strict adherence to the requirements for eligibility, Ensure a fair representation of qualified women are recruited into the Nigeria Police Force, Review the final list of successful candidates and ensure its conformity to laid down guidelines and the Federal Character Principle, Submit the final reviewed list to the Chairman, for determination and approval by the Commission, Perform any other duty that may be assigned to it by the Chairman, Police Service Commission.

Inaugurating the board at the PSC headquarters in Abuja, Arase, while noting that the task ahead is a collective one and critical to the sustenance of the nations national security, called for the cooperation and understanding of all the members, by elevating our national interest over and above our personal interests, in achieving the set mandate.

He said “every member is implored to eschew any form of preconceptions, misconceptions, prejudices and ill-feelings against each other, and should work together with mutual respect and understanding in achieving our goals as institutions of Government. “Needless reminding us that recruitment in the life of every organization is key to the attainment of organizational goals, and in our efforts at repositioning the NPF, we must strive for perfection at this level by ensuring that only applicants who are passionate in joining the NPF, and qualified in all ramifications (physically, medically and educationally) and without any record of previous conviction or bad character are considered and recommended for recruitment.

He said “The journey to responsive, responsible, efficient and accountable Police and policing in Nigeria starts with the recruitment; and the time is now.

“Furthermore, the society at large is also beseeched to assist the Board in the recruitment process through unfeigned, dispassionate, altruistic and patriotic inputs in the recruitment process.

He said “This can be achieved by ensuring that candidates who have hitherto and consciously through their actions and conduct while on different rungs of the ladder of life made themselves ‘unemployable’ by choosing unscrupulous and criminal pathways with an oversize baggage of socio-academic irresponsibility, and sociological amorality are not foisted on the Police. Regrettably, it is the society that bears the brunt of foisting ‘a bad egg’ in the society on the police, as it is only magical to expect a rogue personality or one with tainted character to become a good police officer simply by getting recruited into the police. The communities are, therefore, charged to assist the Board by giving them credible information on persons with suspicious criminal tendencies trying to get recruited into the NPF. Let us jointly strive to rebirth a police force of our dream that will be able, efficient and effective in ensuring adequacy of internal security in Nigeria.

The PSC chair said that “Considering the illustrious and respected personalities that peopled this Board, I have no doubts in your capacity and ability in delivering on your mandate. I wish you a successful outing and seamless recruitment exercise for the Nigeria Police which will over time serve as a reference point for excellence, transparency and equity in public service, and national assignment.