It was fun and excitement recently at Chris Holy Mountain, Ikotun, Lagos, when the drums were rolled out to celebrate the presiding pastor of the ministry, Apostle Sediq Moses’s birthday.

It was glitz and glamor and moments of reflections as the pastor spent the day with the less privileged and widows, supporting them in cash and in kind. Reflecting, an elated Sediq said:

“Today, The Lord has chosen to add another year to my life and more grace to the ministry. It’s not just to gather people to eat but a day of giving another meaning to lives, putting smiles on the faces of the down-trodden and less privileged.”

The cleric also spoke on the state of the nation, reflecting on a vision he claims God gave him in 2015 before the general elections of that year in which God told him that President Mohammadu Buhari will win but would have issues running the country.

He continued: “Barely one month after he won, they started dealing with him and Buhari started struggling which he’s still doing till date. As Nigerians, we should continue praying for the leader of this country because If anything happens to him, his blood will be on or hands.”

Sediq added that If Atiku wants to be president, he should stay out of trouble and God will give it to him.

He also stated that on his part, if Buhari wants to be re-elected, he should ask for mercy and stay out of trouble. Calling on political leaders, he said that they should see themselves as messengers sent by God to take care of Nigeria.