Tony Udemba

It was fun and excitement recently when Mindset Media Group celebrated its 8th anniversary in Lagos at De Santiago Milano Hotel & Suites, Festac Town, Lagos.

Welcoming guests, the founder of Mindset Media, Goddy Odidi, stated that the organisation came on board in 2011 with the mission of promoting integrity and credibility in business and leadership and also empowering youths.

Odidi recalled that it was not easy getting support and sponsorship when they started but noted that today, God has turned things around for the better.

Speaking, Michael Ubogu who chaired the event admonished politicians to always play by the rules and eschew violence. He also called on them to be good ambassadors of their constituencies just as he called for peaceful and violence-free elections in 2019.

Guest of Honuor, Hon. Rita Orji, who represents Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives reminded guests of the need to be enlightened on political representations in Nigeria.

Among others, the organisation presented Media Achievers Excellence Awards to deserving Nigerians. The awardees include, Pastor Callistus Okhaishe, Prof. Aghalino Samuel, Benjamin Ossai, Hyacinth Aniemeke, Ruth Sonny, Divya Selvakumer , Ambassador Isreal , Shownda Pagan (Humanity), Emmanuel Abikoye (Property), Archibong Ofonime,Frank Okorie, Joseph Olusegun and Solomon Okperi.