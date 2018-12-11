The series of media attacks pointed towards the direction of the APGA chairman by a few but aggrieved and garrulous individuals calls for a proper review.

Azubuike Ogbonnaya

For Chief Victor Oye, National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), this is not the best of times. Reason being that since the conclusion of the candidates’ nominations and primaries in October in readiness for the 2019 general elections, there have been scathing and coordinated attacks and criticisms targeted at the national leadership of the party.

The attacks may not be misplaced, because he could have equally taken the glory if everything had gone well, hence anyone could justify the recent criticisms following the primaries that ignited internal resentment and ill-feeling.

Admittedly, it is predictable that leader of a party takes responsibility whenever things go wrong within the party and Chief Oye is culpable here. He should be blamed partially for not putting his eyes really down to know what his subordinates were, in fact, doing. It’s wrong to totally exonerate Chief Oye of any guilt. But no matter what has happened, one cannot throw away the bath water with the baby.

In all these, what his traducers have not done is to sit down to dissect the influences, which were responsible for the problems with APGA primaries. Many will agree that, to a large extent, the process that led to the emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as APGA governorship candidate in Imo State and the alleged denial of senatorial ticket to Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the founder of the party, in Anambra, have been the twin issues that Oye’s traducers have put forward against him.

In as much as the nomination of candidates and primary election were not tidy and transparent, the entire failure of the process should not only be placed on the shoulders