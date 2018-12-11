Why should the National chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus allege before the European Union (EU), United States (US) and other international agencies that INEC has perfected a rigging arrangement through manipulated card readers and special election result sheets doctored to favour the APC? Is this a possibility? According to INEC’s director of Information and Voter Education, Barr. Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, the PDP might be lacking the knowledge of how the Smart Card Readers (SCR) works. It cannot be preloaded. Lest we forget, back in 2015 the then opposition party, the APC was alleged by the Directorate of the State Secret Service, DSS to be attempting to clone some electoral materials. But the party described it all as some hogwash, as it accused INEC of a deliberate manipulation of the process to favour the then ruling political party, the PDP. INEC denied such and as fate would have it, PDP lost the presidential contest. Nonetheless, at the heart of heightened tension prelude to the general elections is the desperation for political power. This is coming from both the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC to hang on to it by all means possible as well as the PDP, championed by the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate vowing to push his rival out by all the constitutional methods at its disposal. The onus therefore, lies squarely on the shoulders of INEC to discharge its statutory functions to the nation without fear or favour to meet international standards. This is well spelt out in Section 15, Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution(as Amended). So it is in Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010.The subsisting laws empower INEC to conduct elections into elective political offices. These include executive offices such as that of the president, vice president, governors and their deputy. Also listed are elections into legislative offices such as the Senate and House of Representatives. INEC has the capacity to score the bull’s eye.

It is on record for instance, that specifically in June 1993 the then National Electoral Commission of Nigeria under the Chairmanship of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu gave Nigeria such widely adjudged credible elections. The Commission used the Option A4 voting system and Open Ballot System. Most unfortunately, that milestone election which should have served as a template for subsequent ones was crudely annulled by the IBB-led military junta in power. The rest, as they say is history. The million Naira question remains and reverberates. Can we have such free, fair and credible elections in 2019? According to a political analyst, Boladale Adekoya in a media chat the signs are not looking bright because there is a general distrust. “Most importantly, there is that feeling that those within the presidency will do everything to hold on to power, most especially with the help of security agencies. So largely, I think the fear of PDP is tangible and should serve as a form of caution to the present INEC Chairman to ensure he doesn’t become partisan while putting to check the elements that played out in Osun State.” This runs against the assurance repeatedly given by President Buhari both to the country and the international community that all would be well. For me, we should give INEC and Mister President the benefit of doubt. Even then we should learn from the hands of history. So, where did we get it wrong? Put in its proper perspective, while Prof. Maurice Iwu held sway, electoral anomalies such as underage voting in parts of the north, multiple registration, non-serialization of ballot papers as well as deliberate delay in the display of the voter register took the centre stage especially in the 2007 polls.