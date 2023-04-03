Mr Samuel Adaga, a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, on Sunday urged the party to review the strategy that gave the party victory in 2019 or risk losing the Nov. 11 gubernatorial poll.

Adaga, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa, urged Chief Timipre Sylva to leverage on the political tactics of grassroots leaders who worked for the victory of Chief David Lyon in the 2019 governorship poll.

Adaga is the Coordinator of South-East/South- South Youths Jogging for Tinubu, in October 2022 led members to jog from Yenagoa to Lagos to drum up support for Tinubu who is now the nation’s President-elect.

“I have what it takes to make Chief Timipre Sylva win Bayelsa governorship. I dare say that I am the only one that can make it happen. I played a significant role in the last election which APC won with a landslide.

“A lot has changed because politics is dynamic but the established politicians who ignored our suggestions and used the plan of 2019 in 2023 were met with poor results in the just concluded elections. The strategy requires an upgrade without which victory will remain elusive.

“They thought that they could hijack my concept but look at what that error cost our party in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I sincerely hope that these same people do not mislead our leader Chief Sylva who has picked APC nomination form to run, he should work with us to win,” Adaga said.

Adaga, who likened himself to the biblical David who defeated giant Goliath, urged the leader of the party not to despise the voice of the youth and their impact in the current political dispensation.

“What I have will make Sylva win against all odds. I want him to win and my simple plan that won PDP in 2019, with reviews here and there will install Sylva as governor.

“I want him, I want to make him win because they say that the man you know is better than the angel you don’t know.

“In every fight you must put plans on the ground, a good plan that will make you to win that fight. I have that good plan and strategy that will make Timipre Sylva win, so if Sylva wants to win, then he needs me,” Adaga said. (NAN)