By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Prince Wale Cole, Director of Planning and Strategies of the youth wing of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has joined the list of eminent NIgerians that felicitated with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his recent election.

Cole, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of Youth Focus Campaign Team (YFCT), the Youth Wing of ICC, said the election of Asiwaju Tinubu, was a reward for hard work and belief in one’s lofty dream.

He, however, expressed confidence that Nigeria will benefit from the leadership qualities of the former Lagos state government.

According to him, they will also ensure the victory of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other state assembly members in the March 11 election.

“His visionary leadership from when he was the governor of Lagos State was second to known. He was the architect of new Lagos, he turned the state around from a state with N600 million Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), to several billions monthly.

“Also, I believe he will draw a masterplan for Nigeria the same way he did for Lagos, also I believe he will turn the nation’s fortune around, he is a tested and trusted leader who will assemble a brilliant team to turn the nation’s woes around.

“He had also fought a long battle ahead of this victory. While wishing him all the best in his new political adventure, it is my view also that Asiwaju should remember that it is his duty as the next president of Nigeria to fulfil the democratic vision of this country. The vision that is based on peace, unity, justice, and tolerance among others,” he said.

Cole assured youths in the maritime industry that they are being represented and that their challenges would be met under the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“I want the youths in the maritime industry to know that they are being represented and all their challenges will soon be addressed. Also, my team and I worked very hard for the past two months in Lagos and other states moving from one local government to another to canvass support and vote for our leader. Also, we have our registered members in all local governments in Lagos and other states,” he said.