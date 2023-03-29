From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has congratulated the Governor – elect of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the flag bearer of the NNPP in the state, was earlier on Wednesday issued with a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an audio message recorded in Hausa, Gawuna prayed for Allah to guide the Governor – elect to be fair to all while urging his supporters to commit the situation to faith and to Allah.

He recalled that their party had faulted the outcome of the governorship elections in the state as well as demanded for a review of the results in places where lapses were discovered.

He, however, noted that despite this, INEC went ahead to reconfirm its announcement of the winner of the governorship election with the issuance of the certificate of return to the candidate of the NNPP.

“I want to remind the people of the state that prior to this moment, we had prayed to Allah to give us victory, if it is in the best interest of all and if it will be otherwise, God Almighty should do the best” he stated.

He thanked the people of the state and his well wishers for coming out en mass to cast their votes for him during the March 18th Governorship elections in the state.