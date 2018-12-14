Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong has said that governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Lalong disclosed this while commissioning his governorship and the presidential campaign office in Jos,

He said the governors were given the directive during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidency with PDP governors in attendance.

“I didn’t know that PDP governors like President Muhammadu Buhari until when we met with him at a meeting at the Presidency when they all prayed and wished him.

“The APC and PDP governors all appreciated the president for rescuing the country from crisis and poverty. We collectively prayed that God will help the president and the governors during the 2019 election.

“All APC governors have been directed to take charge of the president’s campaign in their respective states and ensure that they delivered the president and All APC candidates in the country.”

Lalong said the APC governors had been given the mandate to serve as director generals of the Buhari campaign in their respective states assuring that the president would get more votes in Plateau than he got in 2019.

Lalong said he was convinced that there was no other party in Plateau than the ruling APC due to the crowd that turned out for the commissioning of the governorship and the presidential campaign office.

The Director General of the Lalong Campaign, Mr Pam Dung Gyang, said there was no vacancy in Government House in 2019.

He urged the PDP to forget the dream of bouncing back to power in 2019, saying that APC would not give any party the chance to come to power.

“The commissioning of the campaign office marks the journey for the second term of the APC government in Plateau; there is no vacancy in the Government House; PDP and other parties should forget it.”

Gyang said Lalong had provided credible leadership in Plateau State devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments.