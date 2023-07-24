By Sunday Ani

Operatives of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), over the weekend, engaged hordes of unknown gunmen in a fierce gun battle at Umuem Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, leading to the neutralisation of at least six of the criminal elements.

After the gun duel, two of the gunmen were arrested and handed over to the Police.

Acting on intelligence, the officers and men of the NHFSS led by CSO Ojukwu of Umuoba Anam, working with some men of the state vigilante group had, from Friday night through Saturday, laid siege to a camp located at a forest in Umuem Anam, identified as the camp of the unknown gunmen.

In the battle that ensued on Sunday, many of the gunmen were neutralised, while two were captured alive.

According to CSO Ojukwu, who led the operation, although some of the NHFSS operatives sustained injuries, none of them died during the fight.

He said that after the gun battle, a search was conducted around the camp, which was disguised to look like a shrine.

Items recovered from the camp included human heads and other human parts, as well as a Lexus 350 SUV and two AK-47 rifles. The camp was, thereafter, demolished and set ablaze. All recovered items were equally handed over to the Police for further action.

Ojukwu thanked the Transition Committee (TC) Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Dr. Anselem Onuorah, for his support to the NHFSS in the area, which has continued to motivate them for exploits.

He also praised the Deputy Commander General, NHFSS, in charge of Technical Services, Ambassador John Metchie for his role, adding that it was the Sienna Car he donated to them that was used for the operation against the gunmen.

He also commended the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Otuocha Police Station for his support, which led to the success of the operation.