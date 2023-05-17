By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government has brought back to the state the assaulted nine-year-old who was smuggled out of the hospital where she was hospitalized in the state to another hospital outside the state.

It would be recalled that controversy trailed the transfer of the hospitalised victim, Idimmachukwu, from Anambra State to the First Delta American Hospital, Asaba Delta State, on Monday, without the permission and knowledge of the stakeholders and institutions who facilitated her rescue and first hospitalisation.

It was gathered that the transfer of the child to another hospital outside the state was masterminded by a skit maker, Lord Zeus.

The child was, however, rescued back to Anambra State on Tuesday, by the State Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with the Anambra State Police Command who went to the Asaba-based hospital to facilitate her return to the state.

Speaking after receiving the child in her office on Tuesday, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo, expressed her anger on why the skit maker, Zeus connived with the parents of the child to move her out of the hospital without proper authorisation and without following the due process.

She reassured that the suspect who manhandled the child would be charged in court on Wednesday after which the child would be transferred to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, as was pre-planned before she was unauthorisedly smuggled out to Asaba.