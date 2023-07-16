…..to submit names to Tinubu for appointments

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint in his cabinet, boards and parastatals only known and committed members of the party in the state.

The stakeholders of the party in their meeting held at the weekend, resolved and stated categorically that only card carrying party members who have been contributing to the growth of the party in the state will be given appointments by the president.

The party also resolved to write down the names of 50 members, from all the 21 local government areas of the state for submission, for considerations for appointments.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike while addressing the stakeholders of the party said the Tinubu presidency will give members of the party in the state the enablement to reap from their hard work, over the years.

He however, inaugurated three committees; finance, eminent and disciplinary committees.

He said: “There is need for us to have disciplinary committee to sanitize our party. We are also inaugurating the eminent committee, and then the finance committee.

“The essence of political party is to win election, and where we fail to win election, we would be a mere social club. It is from our members who are elected into offices that the party is funded. The finance committee will come together and fashion out ways to source funds to run the party.

“There is need for unity in our party too. The use of social media in our party is now very disturbing. Everyone now open media platforms, where people congregate to run down the leaders of our party, and that is bad. That is where the disciplinary committee comes in.”

The chairman said his executive has visited all governorship aspirants of the party in the last governorship election, on ways to reconcile everyone, and has received positive feedback.

“Anyone who is still bearing grudges, is not telling himself the truth, because we have thrashed out all the problems, and all we need is to forge ahead.

“Anambra APC is now more positioned because President Tinubu is a politician and a core party man. We are hopeful that the labours of our hands in the party will be rewarded under President Tinubu” Ejidike stated.

The three committees set up by the chairman had; Chibuzo Obiakor as chairman and C.J Chinwuba as secretary in disciplinary committee, Azuka Okwuosa and Elijah Onyeagba as Chairman and secretary of Finance committee, and Ralph Okeke and Ifeanyi Ibezi as Chairman and secretary of Eminent committee.

There have been cold war among some party bigwigs in the state, fueling the rumour that some members of the state leadership may influence appointments from the state in the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, at the detriment of others.