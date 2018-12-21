Here we go again. Nigeria holds general elections in 2019 and already prophets of doom have commenced business, portending as much as Armageddon. You would think it is a curse for the country to hold elections. For these prophets of doom, it is always harvest time, parading themselves as experts in our political direction.

The latest of these prophets of doom are the Americans. If only for the timing of this their political misadventure, what could be the business of the Americans expressing concern on what they consider prospects of violence after the results of the 2019 elections? First, there is the hypocrisy of the Americans. Here is a country whose prophets of doom are interfering in the Nigerian elections fixed for 2019. Americans held their elections in 2016 since when, and up till now, they have been moaning on how Russians interfered in that election to produce Donald Trump as the President. Series of probes are going on in Washington on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, all with the aim of looking for the remotest evidence on that score to impeach Donald Trump.

In every way, that is the problem of Americans. It, therefore, goes to follow that the same country like America should not be seen to be getting involved in whatever manner in Nigeria’s 2019 elections.

Put bluntly, if Americans (still) detest Russian influence in their 2016 elections, what is America’s rationale for predicting the possible outcome of Nigeria’s 2019 elections? There is this condescending attitude of American political leadership towards Nigeria over the years, a failure to reconcile themselves to the reality that Nigeria is not one of those beggar nations always at the command of the White House. The headache of the Americans is the God-given Nigeria’s omnibus resilience – political, economic, diplomatic and even structural. Through their World Bank, the strategy is to constantly give negative assessment of Nigeria’s economy. Yet, despite weaknesses and imperfections. Nigeria marches on.