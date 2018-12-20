John Adams, Minna

Former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to rig the 2019 elections at all levels in the country.

Aliyu alleged that APC had concluded plans to use the security agents and vote-buying strategy to rig the forthcoming elections.

The former governor who spoke in Bida, Niger State on Wednesday at the formal flag off of PDP gubernatorial campaign in the state, told the people to be watchful and resist any attempt by the ruling party to subvert the will of the people.

Aliyu who disclosed that APC was targeting the rural areas, especially where there were no GSM service to perpetrate its ringing, urged the people to resist intimidation from the security agents “because that is one of the strategies they will adopt.”

He insisted that the present government at all levels had failed to proffer solutions to the nation’s economic challenges and had demonstrated abysmal failure and therefore did not deserve to be given another chance.

The former governor regretted that despite the availability of resources, the APC in the state had denied the people dividends of democracy and must therefore be voted out in the 2019.

Earlier, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, in his address, promised to eliminate all forms of discriminations introduced by the APC administration in the state, especially in the area of education and payment of school fees.

He pointed out that every Nigerian child should have equal right to quality and affordable education regardless of tribe or religion, saying that “any policy of any government aimed at discriminating against any child amounts to wickedness.”

Nasko reiterated that if elected in 2019 as the governor of the state, his administration would be committed to giving priority to the women and youth empowerment, health care services as well as the provision of portable water.

The highlights of the event was the presentation of the party’s flags to all the party candidates from zone A senatorial district by the state party Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji.

The party also received over 2,000 defectors from the ruling APC and ADP from the zone into its fold with a promise to give them equal treatment.

Beji told the mammoth crowd to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and all other PDP’s candidates in 2019.