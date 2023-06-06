From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Bola Tinubu on the calibre and personality of persons to be appointed as service chiefs and other top political positions to run the affairs of the government for the administration.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, yesterday, said all appointments should recognise and reflect the diversity of Nigeria, and qualified individuals from different religious and ethnic backgrounds given equal opportunity to serve in these positions.

The cleric said Tinubu came to office at a time virtually all sectors of the country were yearning for attention

“This is more reason we advise that the president ensure a good balance in the appointment of security chiefs and other top political positions that would help stabilize his government. We acknowledge the importance of these appointments in ensuring the security and well-being of Nigerians. We, therefore, advise President Tinubu to take a proactive stance in ensuring that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria and that the best individuals are selected for these positions.”

He reminded Tinubu that Nigerians are looking forward to an administration that will address the injustices and unfairness of the past, with hope that he will use the opportunity of these appointments to allay the fears of Nigerians.