From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has condemned the kidnap of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Iorwashima Erukaa in the state, last Sunday.

Alia made the condemnation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The statement read, “Governor Hyacinth Alia has received the unfortunate news of the kidnap of Mr. Matthew Abo, the Commissioner for Information, culture and Tourism, and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Iorwashima Erukaa.

“While Abo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8pm, Sunday, September 24th, 2023, Mr. Erukaa was also taken away by a yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.”

It was said that the kidnappers who took the duo to yet to be identified locations, have made contacts with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contacts with Abo’s family.

The governor, who described the act as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, has already detailed security agencies to immediately commence operations to ensure the safe release of the duo.

He has called on the people of the state to remain calm, as his administration will do everything to make the state safe for all.