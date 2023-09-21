By Christopher Oji

Music lovers and fans of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, stormed the burial site of the musician in Ikorodu, Lagos, to witness the exhumation of his body.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, yesterday, led a team of policemen and some health officials to exhume the singer’s body.

A video of the exhumation went viral on social media minutes after the singer’s body was exhumed. In the video, Mohbad fans were heard saying that the singer had not died before he was buried. The fans, who spoke in Yoruba, alleged that they saw fresh blood dripping out of the coffin, seven days after he was buried.

“We are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death. Fresh blood was still dripping out of the coffin, seven days after he was buried. Mohbad was buried about seven days ago,” the aggrieved fans alleged.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in a controversial circumstance, and was buried the next day. His death had elicited outcry from his fans, who had since taken to the streets of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out the singer’s alleged killers.

As a result of the outcry, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the state police boss, Idowu Owohunwa, emplaced a 10-man team of investigators, comprising pathologist and homicide detectives, to exhume and investigate the matter.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the body of the singer was taken away to a pathologist’s office for autopsy. Hundeyin, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, could not make it to Mohbad’s father’s house in Ikorodu.

“The body was taken to a pathologist’s office. But I can’t be specific. But the CP couldn’t make it to see Mohbad’s father as earlier scheduled,” he added.