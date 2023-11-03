Warns Fubara, others not to tamper with political structure

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday evening, told members of the 10th National Assembly caucus of Rivers State, to ensure that they do not disappoint the state, but work as a team for the good of the people.

This is even as he warned politicians in the State to steer clear of the political structure he has established in the State and warned of severe consequences.

Wike stated this when he received a delegation of the caucus, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

Wike said the group had come together and fought for their place since 2015, adding that they should take corrections when they make mistakes.

He said: “You that we have given this opportunity to, don’t go and disapoint your state. Don’t go and disappoint your state. When you make mistakes, we’ll call you that you’re making a mistake, take it in good faith that we’re calling your attention because we think that you are derailing. When we call you don’t say we are expecting kickback from you of 25 percent or so and so percent.

“I thought that all of us are one. We’ve built this political structure for long. Since 2015 we have emerged victorious. As the opposition party from 2015, I saw hell. The Federal Government fought me left right and centre, but with your support, we survived. When you work as a team, you’ll discover that it is difficult for an outsider to defeat you at home.”

The Minister also stated that he had no interest in the governorship seat of Rivers state, but rather the political structure, warning that if anyone tried to bring it down, such a person would face crisis.

He added: “I’m not interested in the governance of Rivers State. I’m not interested. I’m here sitting as a governor, (with) all the functions I have. But I’m interested in the political structure of Rivers State which we have built for years.

“If anybody dares to begin to bring it down, the person will face the crisis he wants in his life. Perform or don’t perform, but don’t touch our political structure. Anybody who puts his hand in our structure, anything you see, take it.”

Earlier, Chinda, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the purpose of the visit, was to show solidarity with the Minister and to thank him for his support during the elections.

He said the Minister’s appointment was well deserved, adding that Wike was “the important factor” responsible for their seats in the National Assembly.