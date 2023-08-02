From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

In Umuahia, the Abia State capital the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) joined their colleagues across the country in protest against the removal of fuel subsidies and the general hardship in the country.

The protest coordinated by the leadership of the two union bodies, was also against the increase in school fees in federal government-owned schools.

The protesters in their thousands had started gathering as early as 8.00 am at Okpara Square the starting point of the Umuahia protest kicked off at Okpara Square, from where they marched along some streets in the state capital.

Addressing the protesting workers, Abia State Governor Alex Otti said the protest was not against the Abia State government but against the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, Otti commended the protesters for being peaceful in their demands.

Speaking also, the Chairman of NLC in Abia, Paschal Nweke, and the TUC Chairman, Ihechi Eneogwe, flayed the harsh economic policies of the federal government which they said is taking away the breath from Nigerian workers and artisans.

They were not happy that various dialogues they held with the Federal Government on resolving the fuel subsidy crises have remained unfruitful.

There was tight security along the routes the protesters followed perhaps to avoid it being hijacked by hoodlums.

Soldiers drawn from the 14 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, the police and personnel of the Directorate of State Services (DSD), patrolled some major areas of the town including Market Road, Bank Road, Government House, Aba Road and the Government House gate.

Abia State Commissioner of Police Ken Onwuemelie had earlier in the morning arrived at the Okpara Square to ensure the protest was peaceful.

There was heavy traffic around the city centre; bank customers were stranded as banks and government offices shut their gates in compliance with the NLC directive.