From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional rulers in Aba, Abia State have tasked the member representing Aba Central constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Ucheonye Akachukwu, with quality representation.

The traditional rulers who gave the task through Eze Ibe Enyeazu when the lawmaker paid them homage, reminded Akachukwu of the numerous problems facing his constituency which he believed with the right laws will be taken care of.

“During the campaigns, you toured the whole constituency and came face to face with the numerous problems facing the area.

“We know you are not in the executive arm of government, but we know if you liaise well with the executive, these problems would be solved.”

The traditional rulers pleaded with the lawmaker to always remember youths in the area, and find a way to empower them as to reduce violent crimes in the city.

Eze Enyeazu pledged the support of traditional rulers from the area to the administration of Alex Otti and commended the Governor for the bold steps he has taken so far to reposition the state.