From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji and former Senator for Abia Central, Nkechi Nwaogu have hailed the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a message, the Speaker described the former governor of Abia State as not only his boss, but also a man who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities over the years.

Orji recalled that it was Kalu who laid the foundation upon which Abia has been building its democratic credentials.

While wishing Kalu a happy birthday, the Speaker prayed God to grant him long life in wisdom, peace and happiness.

Also, Abia State Coordinator for Women, Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Nwaogu congratulated Kalu on his birthday.

In a message by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Onyendi Victor Kelechi, Sen. Nwaogu prayed for God’s continued blessings and protection for Senate Chief Whip and also wished him long life, good health and prosperity.

Other prominent Abians, including the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia at the House of Representatives, Hon Sam Onuigbo and the Member-elect for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency equally congratulated Kalu on his 63rd birthday.