From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State said it has started moves to take over Ojukwu Bunker and National War Museum all in Umuahia the state capital, from the Federal Government.

Also to be taken over are other important tourism sites in the state which are currently under the control of the Federal Government, for better management.

The Ojukwu Bunker is where the offices of the late Biafran leader, Ikemba Odumegwu was located during the civil war, while the National War Museum harbours the relics of the civil war.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Martins popularly known as J. Martins made this known in Umuahia while addressing the press.

He said the state government had already engaged the Federal Ministry of Tourism on this, and expressed optimism that the move would be fruitful.

Martins, expressing government’s displeasure at the level of deterioration of such national monuments, said the idea was to prevent such historic sites from further going down.

“The intention of the Alex Otti-led administration was to revive the tourism and entertainment industry in the state and make the sector one of the active job and revenue generating sectors.”

He hinted that plans were underway to develop the Azumini Blue River in Ukwa East, and turn the area into a major tourism site in the country.

He disclosed that by October the government would begin the certification of hotels in the state with a view to classifying them according to their ranks, and ensuring efficient service delivery.