From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The outcome of the work of the recently inuagurated Abia State Civil Service Reform Committee by Gov Alex Otti, has been described as one that would promote good governance and accountability in the state.

Gov Otti’s Senior Special Assistant on Due Process, Dr. Oluebube A. Chukwu said in Umuahia the setting up of the committee which highlights the administration’s adherence to due process procedures, would collectively contribute to good governance and accountability.

“There is no doubt that the outcome of the work of the Committee would put the administration in a significant move towards improving governance and enhancing administrative efficiency.

Chukwu said Otti’s decision to establish the committee stems from the recognition of the crucial role a well-functioning civil service plays in translating government policies into actionable outcomes.

Chukwu was of the view that with the assigned responsibility of scrutinizing the current appointment, promotion, and dismissal processes, the committee would refine and optimize these procedures.

“By establishing the committee, Governor Otti’s administration is demonstrating transparency and accountability in addressing the issues within the civil service. The committee’s formation and objectives are open, and its members are tasked with reviewing appointments, promotions, dismissals, and other relevant processes”.

He commended the Governor for appointing people with diverse professional background into the Committee and expressed hope they would not disappoint.

The Committee is headed by Dr. Chibueze Ukaegbu, with Ikechukwu Uwanna, the State’s Attorney General Commisioner for Justice; Emmanuel Oriaku, Commissioner for Science and Technology; Chinedu Ekeke, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor; Rev. Father Christian Anokwuru; Njum Onyemanam, the Account General of the State; Mathew Ekwuribe; Dr. Sylvester Ibeneme; and Chief Ogbonna Izima as members.