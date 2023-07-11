From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A priest of the Abakaliki Catholic Diocese of Ebonyi State, Rev Father Joseph Azubuike who was abducted alongside three other persons at Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, has regained his freedom.

The priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu and the others were abducted close to his house as they were returning from pastoral duties.

A release by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Uzoma Opoke said it was a case of prayers answered as the four were released unhurt.

He thanked Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru and the security agencies for the efforts in securing their release unconditionally.

“God answered our prayers and gazetted the unconditionally release of His servant in a very remarkable way.

“We are grateful to God for effecting this release…,” Opoke stated.

The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki had earlier in the day announced Azubuike’s abduction in a statement by the Diocesan Chancellor, titled: “Call for prayers.”