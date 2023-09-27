From Tony Osauzo, Benin and Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Five people lost their lives and two others seriously injured in a multiple motor accident which occurred Monday evening, at Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Also, a boat mishap, which occurred in Suru in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, last Saturday, claimed four lives.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Paul Okpe, who confirmed the road accident, said it involved a truck, a bus and a Toyota Camry.

He said operatives of the FRSC, who arrived at the scene of the accident, conveyed both the dead and the injured passengers to the hospital for medical attention. He said the accident could be attributed to many factors.

He said: “It could be as a result of brake failure from the truck or the driver was sleeping or other factors which investigation will establish.”

Following the accident, Chairman, Etsako East Local Government Council, Benedicta Attoh, has commiserated with the families of the victims as well as the people of Okpella.

The chairman, in a statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Ben Atu, sympathised with the families of the dead and prayed for a quick recovery for the injured.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in a fatal motor accident, along the Ewo Market Road in Okpella, today, Monday, September 25, 2023.

“Indeed, their deaths have caused great sorrow for their families. I wish to let the families of the victims know that our thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of grief. It is not the will of God that we die before our time, but when something like this happens, who can question God?

“On behalf of Etsako East Local Government Council, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of our departed brothers and sisters. Their untimely death has undoubtedly caused great pain to their families, and I pray that such tragedy will never occur again in Jesus’ name, Amen.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and may their souls rest in peace, amen”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Gwandu, has condoled with the people of Suru in Suru Local Government Area of the state, over the board mishap which claimed four lives. The incident, it was gathered, happened last Saturday while the victims were returning home from their daily work.

Idris, who commiserated with the immediate members of the deceased’s families, District Head of Suru, and the local government council, also donated N2 million cash, with the instruction that each family be given N500,000.

While condoling the people at the district’s head office at Suru town, the governor urged them to accept what happened in good faith and prayed to God Almighty to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.

The governor, represented by a committee of three commissioners and other top government officials, led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Zayyanu Aliero, urged them to ensure judicious distribution of the cash donation.

The two other commissioners were Muhammadu Hamidu-Jarkuka (Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment) as well as Usman Abubakar Ladan (Commerce and Industries). Idris explained that the new administration, under the leadership of Kauran Gwandu, was very keen on anything that affects Kebbi people, whether happiness or otherwise, adding, “that’s why the government made it a tradition to visit any community in the event of joy or sorrow.”

In his speech, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment, Muhammad Hamidu-Jarkuka, said: “We are here on behalf of Kebbi State Government to sympathise with you and tender our heartfelt condolences. May Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus. This is a testimony that Kauran Gwandu has the interest of his people at heart and that’s why he is always showing concern in the event of either happiness or sadness.”

The Council Chairman, Suru Local Government Area, Muhammad Lawal-Suru, appreciated the entourage for the condolence visit as well as what he described as prompt response.

“We have been communicating with you through telephone, updating you on the situation; this is highly commendable,” he said.

Responding, the District Head, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, assured the readiness of his subjects to give the new administration total support. He also assured that the money would be judiciously distributed to the affected families to cushion the effects of their losses.