From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State has confirmed the release of the remaining five persons kidnapped last week Monday.

However, security sources disclosed that the victims were released after payment of N7 million ransom. NSCDC denied knowledge of the ransom.

The Iyalode of Oyan in Odo-Otin local government, Chief Grace Agboola, Surveyor Ige, Fadahunsi Apata, and three others were kidnapped at gunpoint along the Aworo/Asi area in Odo-Otin North LCDA, Monday night.

While Iyalode escaped from the kidnappers on the way around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, sources said the remaining five were released on Sunday after payment of N7 million.

Sources said that the victims were released along Oro-Omuaran in Kwara state.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed that the victims were rescued by security agents.

Adeleke who denied knowledge of the ransom, stated that the victims were rescued by security operatives, including local hunters, who had been on the trail of the kidnappers since the incident happened last week.