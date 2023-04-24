The Kano State Fire Service yesterday confirmed five people dead, while six others survived a boat mishap at the Kanwa Dam in Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

The service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said the boat mishap occurred on Saturday, at about 5:40pm.

He said: “There were 11 people on the boat; six were rescued alive, while five were rescued in an unconscious state.

“Names of those who lost their lives in the mishap are Abdulrazak Nabara, 40; Dalha Muktar-Atamma, 40; Mustapha Ibrahim, 45; Umar Isah, 35, and Umar Idris, 35.”

The PRO said the victims were from Fagge in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

He said investigations into the boat mishap had commenced and reports would be made available immediately after investigations are concluded.