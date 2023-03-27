From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammed (Rtd) clocked four years in his ancestoral throne, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the monarch has remain a source of inspiration and blessings to Nasarawa State.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna Quotes the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi as describing the Royal Father as a role model, pillar and symbol of peace, unity and progress.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi congratulated the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs for marking four years anniversary on the throne.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen said the four years on throne of Retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammed, has brought good things to the State noting that the Royal Father has remain a source of inspiration and blessings to all.

Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi prayed God to give the Emir more of good health, long life, wisdom and protection to consolidate on the solid foundation he has laid so far.

He called on the citizens of the State to give the Emir more support and continued to pray for him to succeed.

Balarabe Abdullahi re-assured the Emir of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly commitment to give the traditional institution all the needed support to succeed.