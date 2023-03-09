By Christopher Oji

Spokesman,National Emagency Management Authority (NEMA) Southwest Zone Mr Ibrahim Farinloye,said two bodies all of staff of the State Government died and several injured evacuated

The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“Two adult females and a male staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated

LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, CIVIL DEFENCE, Nigeria Railway Corporation team and other emergency responders were still on rescue mission.

According him , two NRC flag Officers was reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing, but it was said that the driver ignored the drictive and drove into the rail.